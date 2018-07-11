Live: Election Day 2018 in Minnesota Live

Hey! I have an actual dog now! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXyZM6W4AAxW1A.jpg
Angie Craig is still in the lead with 51 percent reporting. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXxzIiX4AADl3T.jpg
That’s a RINO knife in Dale Zoerb’s back. “I’m not having a good night,” he said, pretty reluctantly, to me. “It’s a pretty bad night for Republicans.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXxNWEX0AAw1w_.jpg
Ellison maintaining a steady lead over Wardlow in the MN AG race with 40% reporting https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXvrtZWsAAfhiP.jpg
And with 11 percent of the precincts reported, Minneapolis school board incumbent Rebecca Gagnon is trailing challengers Josh Pauly, Kimberly Caprini and Sharon El-Amin. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXtUnPUwAA_nK1.jpg
Count the voooooooooooootes https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXumyAXQAE1JED.jpg
U. S. Rep. Erik Paulsen just conceded to DFL Dean Phillips in a classy and emotional farewell. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXnia1VsAAWrVV.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.