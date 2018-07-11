Live: Election Day 2018 in Minnesota Live

.@SuptGraff 's statement: "This new revenue is just part of our work to remain a strong, sustainable school district." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrX8i0FU0AAZSxY.jpg
“Growing up, I never saw anyone who looked like me in a position of leadership,” said Lt Gov-elect Peggy Flanagan. “Miigwech.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrX7zZfWkAYXqgZ.jpg
And the Minneapolis schools referendum - $18 million operating levy and $12 million technology - passes. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrX7cdtX0AUlWHW.jpg
Time for Minnesota’s newly elected governor to take the stage. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrX6zTcX4AAqA2N.jpg
Calvin Bowes, 25, of Coon Rapids, and Hunter Smith, 21, of Eden Prairie said people here are looking big picture (nationally) and happy with how the night is going for Republicans. “I was really hoping Johnson was going to win, but it is Minnesota,” Smith said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrX3s7jXgAUN8j6.jpg
43-year-old Abdimalik Askar, a Minneapolis IT worker, is supporting Johnson for governor because of his stances on schools, jobs and cutting taxes, he said: “What he promises, he delivers.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrX1dlqXcAAY0ND.jpg
Sorry should have said 59 percent https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXy93nWsAIil0A.jpg
