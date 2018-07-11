Live: Election Day 2018 in Minnesota Live

Angie Craig is getting in a few more hugs and pictures https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrYH9hlW4AE6lIb.jpg
Me waiting for the last three precincts to report on this very tight Hennepin County Sheriff race https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrYGw_lW4AAjcX6.jpg
BREAKING: Minneapolis voters elected Kimberly Caprini and @JoshPauly for school board and ousted incumbent Rebecca Gagnon. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrYDzofUUAAqXCh.jpg
Latest update of Craig numbers: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrYE3u6WkAYe08x.jpg
Live streaming gone bad: this voter called @Jacob_Frey , Jeff Johnson. “My bad. I have to do that again,” he said. Frey keeps his cool. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrYDEjpWkAAq3Yl.jpg
Democrats head for majority in Minnesota House as GOP concedes strib.mn/2SX9jSa https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrYBTM5X4AAMOgO.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.