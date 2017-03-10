Gophers up 14-13 halfway through first half. This one feels like it will be close throughout.
Amir Coffey, but not a mere mortal
2 fouls on Murphy. Not a good thing for the Gophers with more than 11 minutes left before halftime.
ESPN broadcast, noting physical play, just referenced ex-Gopher Jim Shikenjanski
That putback slam though by Sparty. Whoa. 10-7 Gophers early, but Michigan State bringing some energy.
It appears traveling is legal in the tourney. Noted.
Reggie Lynch dunks, but you cannot dunk on him. Doesn't seem fair, but that's reality.