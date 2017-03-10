Reggie Lynch being attended to after cleanly blocking shot, getting hit in the face, being called for foul.
Stop me if you've heard this one: Michigan State got an offensive rebound and a basket. 30-28 Gophers
Aaaaaaand, we're underway in the second half with a Lynch blocked shot. 28-26 Gophers
Gophers probably feel good about being up in spite of giving up 12 offensive boards. Michigan State probably feels good being down just 2 after shooting 28 percent from the field.
That Springs 3 to close the half pretty much summed up the first 20 minutes
. Gophers did some amazing things, didn't always look pretty, but in the end they're up 28-26 on Michigan State at the break.
Huge play by Nate Mason there to get a steal after a rough offensive possession and convert the layup for 23-21 Gophers lead.