That's a high-quality win right there. Gophers beat a team likely headed to the NCAA tourney, and one that peaks in March. Final: 63-58
Not over yet ... Gophers up 61-58 with the ball and 6 seconds left. Big inbound play coming, then must make at least 1 free throw. Gophers in double-bonus.
A lot of chaos and scrambling but the net result is Michigan State ball, Gophers up 60-55, 15.7 seconds left.
Jordan Murphy doing WORK. Dunk after grabbing offensive rebound. 58-54 Gophers, Michigan State going to the line for 1 FT.
tough injury for springs. We'll see how serious it is, but he's not putting weight on his leg.