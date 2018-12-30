Live: Follow Sunday's Vikings-Chicago game with Access Vikings Live

Dallas Cowboys undrafted rookie TE Blake Jarwin has now done something that Jason Witten never did. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsOFphVYAASPdh.jpg
68-yard run.Over 2,000 scrimmage yards this season.Who else is excited to watch Saquon for years to come? #DALvsNYG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsNGykUcAAs_BD.jpg
We've got the original #Vikings mascot, Hub Meeds, in the building for this one!#Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsL5XfWkAAobHl.jpg
We've got 📸📸📸 of #DaBears 46 active players for the last game of '18: chgobrs.com/2VcPaZg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsJzUoW0AM0npz.jpg
Mohamed Sanu with his 4th career TD Pass....Not bad for a WR.#ATLvsTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsJKi8VYAAFMjY.jpg
Today’s #Vikings inactives https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsHfzSWoAA0jDX.jpg
Q: You had a three-week window to look at @Ky1eLong and activate him, so you did. What’s his status?Hear Ryan Pace’s answer in his pre- #CHIvsMIN interview with @jeffjoniak : chgobrs.com/2CGZgug https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsFDpIW0AAZGaH.jpg
🚨 1-HANDED TD GRAB FOR THE GIANTS🚨 (No it wasn't OBJ)#DALvsNYG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsA246VsAAsUf1.jpg
Get your Game Face on! Virtually 🎨 your face for #CHIvsMIN with our Game Face feature -available only in #DaBears app.Download here: chgobrs.com/app https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvhS7hAWsAAwfVL.jpg
Cowboys TD!Dak To Jarwin Part II#DALvsNYG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvr_ptLVsAA-SrY.jpg
Cowboys - 14Giants - 0 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvr-cE7UcAAlNT-.jpg
“I’ll tell you what, I almost just had a heart attack up here!”@PatMcAfeeShow with the ultimate call for this fake FG TD pass from Matt Prater.🗣#ForTheBrand #DETvsGB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvr51AEUYAAqU5F.jpg
Ready to ride.#CHIvsMIN | #DaBears https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvr2WFEX4AAheFR.jpg
when your kicker misses a 34-yard FG and the playoffs start next week https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvr12KFV4AAq8qP.jpg
Find someone who loves you as much as @PatMcAfeeShow loves punting. #ForTheBrand (via @thecheckdown )https://pbs.twimg.com/ext_tw_video_thumb/1079441815592423424/pu/img/LDpPiOKwC_2W-ADZ.jpg
Aaron Donald needs 3.5 sacks today vs. the 49ers to break the single-season sack record.In the Rams' first meeting vs. the 49ers this year, Donald had 4 sacks 👀 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvryN0AV4AAC-vJ.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.