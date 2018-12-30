Live: Follow Sunday's Vikings-Chicago game with Access Vikings Live

COMIN' THRU! 🚚
#CHIvsMIN | #DaBears https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsgwaPUwAA1zFh.jpg
Defense holds 'em to a 3 & out.
#24 gets in the end zone.
THAT'S how you start a game!
7-0, #DaBears https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvsf9FYWoAAubnP.jpg
⛵
@TPAIN would not be proud https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvscc5vWkAA980Z.jpg
Xavier Rhodes won't play for #Vikings strib.mn/2TgVahZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvscQqQWkAAc7bG.jpg
Kickoff is in 10. Get #CHIvsMIN play-by-play with #DaBears Mobile App: chgobrs.com/app https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvoRKFeXgAAE2lU.jpg
HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!
Dak tosses 4 TD to beat the Giants and secure a 10-win season for Dallas. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsabPDXcAAJg5I.jpg
#DaBears are ready for work one last time in 2018. #CHIvsMIN
📸: chgobrs.com/2ApMSgD https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsZSSBXgAEsEl_.jpg
WAY TOO MUCH SAUCE!
What a play from Cole Beasley and the Cowboys!! #DALvsNYG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsZgGYUwAAbqTL.jpg
It's been a tough 2-year stretch for the Packers. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvsY_-yWkAEICwo.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.