Live: Follow Sunday's Vikings-Chicago game with Access Vikings

StarTribune

Live: Follow Sunday's Vikings-Chicago game with Access Vikings

The Vikings play the Bears on Sunday in the regular-season finale. We're here with social media, photos and more Staff Tribune staff and others from before kickoff until the final play.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.