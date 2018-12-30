Live: Follow Sunday's Vikings-Chicago game with Access Vikings

Pretty. Good. Company.
An absolutely incredible season for @PatrickMahomes5 and the @Chiefs . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvs-821UYAAue9j.jpg
It's stormin' here in Minnesota!
@TarikCohen & @JHowardx24 combine for the 🎩🎩🎩.
#CHIvsMIN | #DaBears https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvs_hicUYAADLzl.jpg
Linebackers can score 2-point conversions too.
Proof from @nkwiatkoski27 .
#CHIvsMIN | #DaBears https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dvs_4NEV4AA9qRe.jpg
Fly Eagles Fly! 🦅
If scores hold, Philadelphia will be in the playoffs. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtBfkPU0AAcAOc.jpg
CHAMPS! 🏆
The @Chiefs have won the AFC West and secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtCoYKX0AUo_b8.jpg
mood in Minnesota https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtDKkaUUAAqvBU.jpg
Baker Mayfield passes Peyton Manning for the most pass TD by a rookie QB (27) 👏 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtEdUMWwAU65x7.jpg
Playoffs, here we come!
#CHIvsMIN | #DaBears https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtGGjqX0AAmuH8.jpg
#DaBears Postgame Live starts NOW.
Watch live in our app or here: chgobrs.com/game-day-live https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtGj8NXgAAXxtk.jpg
With their loss today, the Arizona Cardinals officially have the number 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtH0beUwAEgmct.jpg
All of Heinz Field is rooting for the Browns right now https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtIFlcV4AI224Q.jpg
Heartbreak in Pittsburgh 💔 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtJ-ezUwAIFojg.jpg
Steelers trying to figure out how to finish the season: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtKSx-VAAAMOz3.jpg
The #Vikings had the best record of the non-playoff teams, meaning they will have the No. 18 pick in the NFL Draft. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvtMhZIXQAAVK6h.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.