This guy is more excited about @rydercupusa than you are.
The WAGs of @RyderCupEurope walking to first tee. (I hope WAGs isn't offensive I'm new at this.) @Cmillstrib http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmmvYVUkAA8aQ0.jpg
At least I made it out of bed for the second group at the Ryder Cup! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmmfGiWIAAkLaj.jpg
Fog is lifting, and not that chilly. All-square after one. #rydercup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmmYpVUIAAhxBt.jpg
First shot of Ryder Cup, Friday morning http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmmBQmUMAAkDgg.jpg
Lotta singing around first tee http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmlVnbUkAAfCrN.jpg
First tee at the Ryder Cup. Hands down the best atmosphere at any sporting event anywhere. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmkCwZUEAAB16M.jpg
Maybe cell phone service will improve now. Fans being told to put away the phones. Won't get em all. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmhnrGWgAAsutN.jpg
Range clearing out. 10 mins til tee. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmgvRFWYAAUHaW.jpg
Team @RyderCupUSA captains going over final notes on range. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctmfb3pWcAAaayv.jpg
Team @RyderCupEurope warming up while grandstand chants "Ar-nold Pal-mer!" Love it. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctme-rqXYAA8oIS.jpg
Cool scene: "Let's Go Crazy" blaring at 1st tee grandstand while players hit range, on right. Let's go! #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmdQRGWAAEyX_X.jpg
Almost set to go here at the first tee. NBC about to go live and the fans are nuts #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmccLBWAAAqpyH.jpg
Today's the day!
This is why the @RyderCup is one of the greatest events in sports.
go.pga.com/2dcCsIY http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmbA1DWIAAD8Fz.jpg