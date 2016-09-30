From the Star Tribune's Brian Stensaas, who was at Hazeltine as the sun came up:

The first hints of pink sky has just begun to creep up on Chaska when Friday's first Ryder Cup supporters were released through the gates.

In record time, costumed fans supporting the U.S. and Europe made a beeline for the first tee. The festive atmosphere began almost immediately.

As a selection of classic rock blared through a set speakers 100 yards away, Jordan Spieth and caddy Michael Greller calmly read putts on the dew-splashed practice green.

Meanwhile, some 1,200 fans waving flags big and small packed the first-tee bleachers.

A red light atop a Golf Channel camera lit up, signaling they were live to the world. And the fans responded.

"Let's go Eur-ope, let's go!" one blue-and-gold group chanted.

A nearby collection of American fans wearing red, white and blue horns interjected: "Go home!" As the chant paused.

The Euros countered their their staple: "Olè olè olè olè" battle cry.

By the minute, the collection of early onlookers stretched down the first fairway. By 6:50 a.m. the line stretched down to and behind the first green.

"We are thir-sty" some beckoned. But the bars remained closed. For now.