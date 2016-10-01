Live: USA wins the Ryder Cup

"Pat-Rick Re-reed" at 16. #rydercup
Phil, ftw, and 16th hole fans pump some fists while watching the big screen. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctt6c4nWcAEelbx.jpg
On the 16th, a future family Christmas card photo? #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctt5YaXW8AAC4SV.jpg
What is it about 16? Brooks Koepka's birdie got the afternoon crowd excited. #rydercup
Brooks Koepka's birdie thrills the sun-baked crowd at the 16 green on Day 2 of the #RyderCup
Crowd at 16 loves Rory's approach going into the drink. See the ripples? #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttqdI7WcAAZ4tx.jpg
The sixteenth. Six to ten deep anywhere within 70 yards of the green. Pin is back left, really deep. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttopxUUsAAnige.jpg
Me n 7,000 friends on 16, ready for a show. This crowd went nuts for DJ's birdie on 15. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttoIZDWgAAUNAl.jpg
Full hill on 16, hoping for a repeat of Day 1 megadrama. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttmJegXYAA8Ump.jpg
Crowd has gathered across the pond from 17 green, waiting for some action. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttlS2rWYAAj9UP.jpg
Patrick Reed's approach on 10, viewed from the hill on the right, a primo spot. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttiOttXgAAiBwf.jpg
Fans on the 8th hole. #RyderCup at Hazeltine National Golf Club - Ryder Cup - Chaska, MN –… www.instagram.com