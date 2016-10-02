Here's the statement that the PGA of America released this morning, encouraging fans to behave a bit better at today's matches: This week we’ve seen some of the largest and most exciting Ryder Cup crowds ever.



Minnesota is home to some of the best sports fans in the country and we are so grateful for their enthusiastic support and warm hospitality.



Rooted in the ideals of sportsmanship and international goodwill, the Ryder Cup is about having a spirited passion for not only the victory, but for the game of golf.



We are encouraging all spectators on Sunday to be passionate and support their team in a way that is respectful to those around them, the players, and the Ryder Cup. Our security staff will continue to enforce a zero tolerance policy, removing from the course any fans who are disruptive in any way, including the use of vulgar or profane language directed at the players.



We look forward to a strong finish today that reflects the spirit of the Ryder Cup and provides a positive experience for all.