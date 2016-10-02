Sergio Garcia with by far the slowest walk to the first hole. A moment later, Phil Mickelson charged past us, literally hustling to 1. Huge difference in vibe and approach. #rydercup
Phil charges toward 1, literally hustling, and just about runs over sweaty editor. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctxxl6fWcAAKWuI.jpg
US Capt Davis Love III trying to hide his smile. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtxsB9RWgAAa4SN.jpg
"How's Lefty lookin'?" @JohnSharkman #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctxq8C_XEAAuLyr.jpg
Jim Furyk to J.B. Holmes on his way to 1: "I know your're gonna whip his ..." Whoa. Opp is Thomas Pieters in 5m. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtxqPObWYAAV10Y.jpg
My pal @mcristaldi 's boss is on the first tee at Hazeltine today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctxp1VLVIAA5pYd.jpg
Lefty looked intense on his walk to the range. Tees off in 45. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtxoQd5XEAAOgZS.jpg
Jordan Spieth took a few extra moments to take in the amazing scene at 1 on his walk. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtxntzJWAAAOiQx.jpg
Henrik Stenson up next for Euros, very relaxed on his walk to 1, joking around w media. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtxncLLW8AAZLSN.jpg
Cinderella story outta nowhere: Bill Murray leads #RyderCup crowd at 1st tee in "America!"
chant. (Video to come) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtxmqQ8VIAAoftU.jpg
Biggest golf crowd I've ever seen, off of first tee. #rydercup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtxmE6RWgAAv2VE.jpg
Patrick Reed, leadoff batter for USA, gets a big welcome to 1. #rydercup