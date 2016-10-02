Tiger and Furyk talking plans while Pieters lined up his putt. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyeE9GWIAI3H7t.jpg
Thomas Pieters sinks a birdie -- and J.B. Holmes. Second Euro point at 16 in last 10 mins. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtydcTdXYAA7W9-.jpg
Spieth on edge of water on 16. Extended conversation. Then concedes. Stenson points Jordan. #rydercup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyaysEWgAIrtZ7.jpg
Jordan Spieth slams his shoes after conceding on 16. Ball was near water, took shoes off, but never hit. HS point. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctyany8XgAAN64l.jpg
Sea of US fans loving all the red colors on the bottom of the big board. #rydercup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyYudBXYAAhjke.jpg
Confident Reed walks off 16, leaving Rory and his par 5 behind. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyW8H1WAAAqqkn.jpg
Hero's welcome for Reed at 16. #RyderCup ... And he rewards them with incredible bunker shot. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyWcamXYAAc7_r.jpg
Massive gallery on 16 as first group comes through #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyVCtGUsAAtlkP.jpg
Whole lotta red in the second half of the #RyderCup Sunday singles draw 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyT2KYVMAA2kL8.jpg
What are your favorite colors? #teamusa #rydercup
Patrick Reed seems like he's made himself a golf star this weekend. So many fans buzzing about his play. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyQLlaWEAAy_sx.jpg
Tiger Woods getting a good look at the scoreboard on 12. Six in the red, 3 in the blue, 3 square for now #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyNoscVUAArBo7.jpg
The Ryder Cup Vikings get the 16 crowd fired up. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyJwdoWAAANpNX.jpg
And now Elvis, Captain America and Jesus are heckling Rafa. This is a weird moment, yes. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyIEiHW8AA4AC9.jpg
Elvis, Captain America and Jesus walk into a #RyderCup bar ... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyHoLHWcAA9LZh.jpg
Christine and Michael Jones of Wales give the Euros some support along 9 fairway. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyGrTPXEAAu5AJ.jpg