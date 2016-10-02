Davis Love III on fan behavior: American captain Davis Love III says he and his vice captains will be vigilant in identifying unruly fans in the galleries at the Ryder Cup.



Love says they will be watching and listening for heckling that goes out of bounds and will not hesitate to help security officials throw fans out.



Love says 97 percent of the fans at Hazeltine have been great, "but it's the 3 percent we're hearing out there." Love says he has even dispatched his son on a cart to monitor the situation over the last two days, particularly during Rory McIlroy's rounds.



Love says his son identified several fans that crossed the line on Saturday and had security officials eject them from the course.



"He's a Rory fan and he was throwing people out that were ugly to Rory," Love said in a television interview. -- Associated Press