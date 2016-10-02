Some of the many many awesome volunteers at #RyderCup pose at 18. These good folks are from @BentCreekGolfMN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty3TAHWYAIyOyG.jpg
Big crowd singing National Anthem near 18 and TV booth. Big party now. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty2k79XgAAI8_M.jpg
Giant American flag draped over massive chimney of #Hazeltine clubhouse. That wasn't there an hour ago. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty1v60WYAQCKyw.jpg
Matt Kuchar with the final tee shot of the #RyderCup (Tiger on right watching.) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtywI0_WEAA2jrW.jpg
Kuuuuch. He's a #RyderCup champ now. Still playing though, which I didn't realize was the case. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctyt5AMWYAE3wq8.jpg
Chris Wood teeing off at 17. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyradnW8AAFf2n.jpg
Phil and Amy after he shoots a 63 and halves with Sergio Garcia http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyrG8HVIAEvWR8.jpg
Brandt! Flexes for 16 after dropping birdie. Huge. 13-10 USA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyotmmWAAUd4gG.jpg
Ryan Moore drains an eagle and 16 explodes. If he can get all-square I'd think this would be over. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctym7CVWYAAW6BR.jpg
Team USA gathered at 16 to watch Moore eye his eagle putt. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctyl1qMWIAEzMNI.jpg
The 16th hole crowd roars for Rickie. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtykY1rWcAAtNmg.jpg
Phil misses and Sergio and Lefty head to 17 all square. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyjcXsXEAAHhrb.jpg
Tom Lehman watches another USA concession on 16, as Walker shakes hands with Rafa. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyhxaHXgAAM0Vk.jpg
Huge putt by Fowler. Up 1 headed to 17. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctye43WWYAAjnYr.jpg