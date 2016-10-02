Jam-packed @RyderCupUSA press conference. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzPQe8VMAA11Ew.jpg
Final scores in the #RyderCup media tent. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzOtk7WYAAFg01.jpg
Patrick Reed held the #RyderCup trophy at Hazeltine National Golf Club – USA defeated Europe to… www.instagram.com
A couple of flags left behind at the #Hazeltine driving range, about an hour after the place cleared out. @rydercupusa beat @rydercupteameurope 17-11 out here in Chaska. Really impressive weekend for golf, Team USA and #Minnesota (how bout that weather?!) #rydercup
US team enters the media room a little, uh, happy. They've been having fun - and rightly so. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzNF4VUAAA4ZmU.jpg
Tired feet, resting at empty range for no reason. One of our photogs said he'd walk over 50 miles this wknd. Uff-da. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzMkbUWcAAOLYB.jpg
Good luck to @Hazeltine crew. These guys left their marks. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzLvuwWYAAbjUu.jpg
Sergio still signing for fans as he tried to exit http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzKIcXUAAA_PVf.jpg
Rory McIlroy on the #RyderCup future with Thomas Pieters. " It wasn't a planned pairing but I'm excited" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzKCSvVIAEAbvD.jpg
The most popular guy, post-ceremony? Yep, you guessed it. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzJ7loW8AAuHtd.jpg
J.B. Holmes throwing souvenirs to the crowd. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzIzK8XEAA19eA.jpg
Scenes from the #RyderCup on Sunday. Team USA regain trophy from Europe at Hazeltine National Golf Club. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzHgFLVUAAGLiH.jpg
Team photo shoot shown on the giant video board. #TeamUSA #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzDG5BWYAgpMWM.jpg
The #RyderCup held high by captain Davis Love III while players spray champagne on the crowd. Party time. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtzCBWvW8AAv7DR.jpg
Trophy looks good on Davis Love III. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty_cYAWcAAAnbg.jpg
Darren Clarke thanks #Minnesota , and we cheer that, because we liked to be liked. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty-vphWcAAZLfY.jpg
Euro captain Darren Clarke pauses while crowd chants "Ar-nold Pal-mer" at closing ceremony. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty-GwYXgAApcn8.jpg
Large crowd sticking around for the trophy presentation. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty9F1sWEAA_dll.jpg
New post: The best and the worst from the week at Hazeltine for the #RyderCup strib.mn/2cL2mls http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty80_NVIAAjpS4.jpg
Sittin in a tree at 16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty8GoAW8AANAqe.jpg
Fans celebrated a win by Rickie Fowler. #RyderCup at Hazeltine National Golf Club – USA defeated… www.instagram.com
"Let's Go Crazy" blaring at after party as players start to arrive. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty6Ql1WcAE00MM.jpg
"... And the home ... of the ... BRAVE!" Loud fun bunch here, singing at full throat. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty4IXsWAAAitKm.jpg
The best party at #Hazeltine now is the huge crowd chanting and singing at TV booth, on right. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty33OaWgAADAeb.jpg