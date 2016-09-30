In case you were wondering what USA vice captain Tiger Woods is up to, here's the word from team captain Davis Love III: United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III said he has a strategy for how he will deploy vice captain Tiger Woods through the weekend. He says he believes that "people will be watching Tiger watch golf," and expected the superstar could buoy certain pairings at crucial moments.



So far so good.



Woods has been following Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar in their foursome match against Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters. The American pair have stormed out to a 5-up lead after eight holes, with Johnson's putting leading the way.



But Woods may also be having a cooling effect on Pieters in his first ever Ryder Cup match. The rookie has been shaky all morning, and having the most famous name — and one of the most intense competitors — in golf looking over his shoulder might not be helping him. -- Associated Press