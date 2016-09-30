Danny Willett is introduced for his fourball match and he receives some boos from the fans over his brother's writing about American fans. Willett apologized, and the reaction wasn't overly nasty.
First Ryder Cup match story: The Americans got the Ryder Cup off to a red and rousing start Friday with the first sweep of the opening session since 1975.
Rickie Fowler finally won a match, teaming with Phil Mickelson to win three straight holes late in their foursomes match for a 1-up victory over Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed remained unbeaten in the critical leadoff match, handing Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson their first loss as a Ryder Cup partnership.
Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar had the easiest time and never trailed.
The surprise was Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson winning the last five holes they played for a 4-and-2 victory.
This was just what the American team needed to try to avoid its fourth straight loss. -- Associated Press
Afternoon four-ball matches:
1:15 Johnson / Kuchar vs. McIlroy / Pieters
1:00 Snedeker / Koepka vs. Kaymer / Willett
12:45 Holmes / Moore vs. Garcia / Cabrera Bello
12:30 Spieth / Reed vs. Rose / Stenson
Match-by-match recaps from the morning session: 11:48: Phil Mickelson/Rickie Fowler def. Rory McIlroy/Andy Sullivan 1 up
Just when it looked like things were about to go horribly wrong for the Americans. On the sixth hole, Mickelson's tee shot went severely out of bounds and Fowler, hitting the team's third, ran his drive along a fence line. That forced Lefty to turn his club around and hit righthanded into the fairway. The U.S. sheepishly conceded but things turned three holes later when Fowler chipped in off the fringe. Though McIlroy made a pair of fist-pumping birdies on 13 and 14, Sullivan's tee shot in the water on 17 was the dagger.
11:44 a.m. Jimmy Walker/Zach Johnson def. Sergio Garcia/Martin Kaymer 4 and 2
This match was the first to show some spunk, when Garcia rolled in a 25-foot putt on No. 4 and egged on the pro-USA crowd by mimicking a putt dropping into the hole and mouthing, "Did it go in?" That kept the match 1 up for the Euros, where it stayed until the 11th hole when the Americans sent to to all-square. Back-to-back birdie putts by Walker on the next two holes set the stage and a fifth straight hole win meant the match for the U.S.
11:25 a.m. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar def. Lee Westwood/Thomas Pieters 5 and 4; US leads 2-0
The best player in the world this season paired with one of the steadiest players since 2007. The Europeans were up against it vs. Johnson and Kuchar no matter who they put out. Westwood and Ryder Cup rookie Pieters got the unlucky draw and it was over from the beginning. Some poor shots and a missed putt early by the Euros didn’t help but Johnson and Kuchar were simply on their game and it showed. Johnson curled in a birdie putt on No. 8 to put the Americans 5 up and the rout was over one hole later.
11:21 a.m. Patrick Reed/Jordan Spieth def Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose 3 and 2; US leads 1-0
This U.S. pairing moved to 3-0-1 all time together with the victory. Spieth and Reed were in control from the start, winning the second hole and bumping the lead to 3 up after the seventh hole. Stenson and Rose struggled all morning on the greens, which turned into gamesmanship on the ninth hole when the Americans made the Euros putt out an 18-inch try. Spieth and Reed weren't dominant but didn't make any critical errors, either. Reed's lengthy putt on No. 16 sealed the first point of the tournament
Someone in the gallery yelled, "Let an American take the putt" before Rory McIlroy missed the match-ending putt of the morning session.
How many people are at the Ryder Cup: More than 51,000 fans were crammed onto Hazeltine National Golf club before high noon for the first day of matches. The event was sold out months ago. Hazeltine has hosted four majors, two U.S. Opens (1970, 1991) and a pair of PGA Championships (2002, 2009; the last major held in the state).
How nice are Minnesotans?
More than 30,000 turned out for a Monday playoff in which between Payne Stewart beat Scott Simpson to decide the 1991 U.S. Open. That's about five times the usual gallery for such extra sessions.
Reed Mackenzie, then chairman at Hazeltine and subsequently at the U.S. Golf Association, explained it this way at the time: "People would have thought it would be impolite not to be here for the playoff." -- Associated Press
If the United States sweeps the morning matches, it will mark the first time that's happened since the Europeans did it in 1989. The United States hasn't done that in 35 years.