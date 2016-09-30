Match-by-match recaps from the morning session: 11:48: Phil Mickelson/Rickie Fowler def. Rory McIlroy/Andy Sullivan 1 up



Just when it looked like things were about to go horribly wrong for the Americans. On the sixth hole, Mickelson's tee shot went severely out of bounds and Fowler, hitting the team's third, ran his drive along a fence line. That forced Lefty to turn his club around and hit righthanded into the fairway. The U.S. sheepishly conceded but things turned three holes later when Fowler chipped in off the fringe. Though McIlroy made a pair of fist-pumping birdies on 13 and 14, Sullivan's tee shot in the water on 17 was the dagger.



11:44 a.m. Jimmy Walker/Zach Johnson def. Sergio Garcia/Martin Kaymer 4 and 2



This match was the first to show some spunk, when Garcia rolled in a 25-foot putt on No. 4 and egged on the pro-USA crowd by mimicking a putt dropping into the hole and mouthing, "Did it go in?" That kept the match 1 up for the Euros, where it stayed until the 11th hole when the Americans sent to to all-square. Back-to-back birdie putts by Walker on the next two holes set the stage and a fifth straight hole win meant the match for the U.S.



11:25 a.m. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar def. Lee Westwood/Thomas Pieters 5 and 4; US leads 2-0



The best player in the world this season paired with one of the steadiest players since 2007. The Europeans were up against it vs. Johnson and Kuchar no matter who they put out. Westwood and Ryder Cup rookie Pieters got the unlucky draw and it was over from the beginning. Some poor shots and a missed putt early by the Euros didn’t help but Johnson and Kuchar were simply on their game and it showed. Johnson curled in a birdie putt on No. 8 to put the Americans 5 up and the rout was over one hole later.



11:21 a.m. Patrick Reed/Jordan Spieth def Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose 3 and 2; US leads 1-0



This U.S. pairing moved to 3-0-1 all time together with the victory. Spieth and Reed were in control from the start, winning the second hole and bumping the lead to 3 up after the seventh hole. Stenson and Rose struggled all morning on the greens, which turned into gamesmanship on the ninth hole when the Americans made the Euros putt out an 18-inch try. Spieth and Reed weren't dominant but didn't make any critical errors, either. Reed's lengthy putt on No. 16 sealed the first point of the tournament