Here come the Euros: After a rip-roaring morning, a hush has fallen over the Hazeltine crowd during the afternoon session at the Ryder Cup.

Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello have led the European charge back from a 4-0 deficit in foursomes, and now the emboldened Europeans are starting to get their swagger back.

Garcia chipped in on No. 9 for a birdie that gave the pair a 4-up lead on J.B. Holmes and Ryan Moore. And after the beleaguered Americans appeared to get a glimmer of hope when Moore drilled a putt for the pair's first birdie of the day on No. 10, Garcia responded with a birdie putt of his own.

Garcia then raised his hand to his ear, playfully mocking the humbled fan base as he headed to No. 11.

