Worst Ryder Cup attire...Brookline '99 or this kid? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtsFga4UsAEPfci.jpg
New #10 at Hazeltine National. I pulled my drive into the left woods two years ago when it was still #1. I watched Phil do the same this week. I guess that makes us equals, if only for a shot. #rydercup
#RyderCup #FirstTee
Looking forward to my First Ryder Cup. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctr-DcnXgAINoEY.jpg
Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler #RyderCup at Hazeltine National Golf Club - Ryder Cup - Chaska,… www.instagram.com
Volunteering at the Ryder Cup. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ctr1iP3WcAAS2L1.jpg