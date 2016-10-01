Live: USA wins the Ryder Cup

The Americans are leading 2-0 when it comes to shanks.



Rickie Fowler was in a back bunker on the par-3 fourth hole when he shanked it through the green and into the rough. Fowler and Phil Mickelson lost that hole with a bogey and fell 2 down to Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters. Europe was 1 up through 13.



Brooks Koepka shanked one from the left rough across the 11th fairway. He and Brandt Snedeker were all square with Henrik Stenson and Matt Fitzpatrick.



One thing was clear: The foursome sessions were a lot tighter than when the Americans went 4-0 on Friday. -- Associated Press