Ninth tee box is a pressure-cooker. Sea of fans have it surrounded. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttZlMGWEAAUz7L.jpg
new post: Roaming the #ryder cup and finding the drunks, the top hecklers and Sam Bradford. strib.mn/2dl1VMf http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttZPsyVYAAziah.jpg
Ryan Moore's drive on 9 went right, into the masses. Hit his second shot in a mosh pit. Check the eagle. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttVmdpWEAAh9p9.jpg
Patrick Reed holes out for eagle and loses his damn mind http://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/CttTBr2XYAEBWgd.jpg
Looking up the 18, left, and 9 fairways toward their greens. Look at that sky! Beauty! #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttQmF9XYAA59t3.jpg
Dustin Johnson, leaving 8, doing his sad face emoji impression. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttPGj2WYAAV01z.jpg
Does this guy look like he's having fun? Rory, quite the 24 hours. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttO0oeWgAAkcod.jpg
Photos from the Saturday morning foursomes at the Ryder Cup. Hazeltine National Golf Club. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cts_NTeUEAAzjom.jpg
Garcia hit shot that landed in marshal's pocket usat.ly/2dtPtMj http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttKdQvUEAAfvKH.jpg
Big drama headed toward 8 green, and look who has the best seat. Good job dad. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttKWuJUAAAlMeb.jpg
We are doing the wave on the 8th green here, because #Minnesota loves the wave. #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttJ8IMVIAAcoPq.jpg
Hey what the heck are you guys doing here? #TeamCanada ? #NoOneInvitedYou #RyderCup http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttIro8VMAAy_0N.jpg
Almost got run over by a gang of drunken Uncle Sams. #RyderCup @budlight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CttHiAwUsAAXrDR.jpg