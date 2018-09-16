Live: Follow the Border Battle from Green Bay with Access Vikings Live

Avatar50px x 50px Browse...
Aaron Rodgers is warming up with a noticeable sleeve on his left knee. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOn6k-X0AAYsSa.jpg
Former Vikings player Keith Nord deals with cancer but stays happy afield. startribune.com/former-vikings… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOk_ePWsAARUaJ.jpg
It’s Sunday so that can only mean one thing...The guys are BACK! FOX NFL Sunday starts RIGHT NOW! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOjzNYVsAAUHiZ.jpg
Raise your hand if you’re fired up for this one. 🙋♂️ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOjkpVXgAEZ9rv.jpg
Fans at Lambeau Field today are going home with this #Packers100 flag, courtesy of @MillerLite !#GoPackGo https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOi_K3WwAYPfKu.jpg
Keep sharing your #GetLoudLambeau photos to be featured on the video boards during the game! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOiY1zWwAAOsXS.jpg
If the Vikings leave Lambeau Field with a win on Sunday, they will have fashioned their best run of success against the Packers since a streak that began while Brett Favre was a backup. startribune.com/win-on-sunday-… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOiF0VX4AAbkCZ.jpg
.@TheJimmyGraham warming up for #MINvsGB 🏈#GoPackGo https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOhCr4WwAYlYBL.jpg
Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will play today vs. healthy Vikings. strib.mn/2MCv9Wr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOgHMLWwAAU76G.jpg
QB Aaron Rodgers is officially ACTIVE.See the #MINvsGB inactives list 📝: pckrs.com/u8sbv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOc6BsXcAIwGvO.jpg
Week 2 is here and so is FOX NFL Kickoff! Turn on FOX now to catch up on everything you need to know for another Sunday full of football! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnOWgd8VAAA4AUy.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.