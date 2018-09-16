Live: Follow the Border Battle from Green Bay with Access Vikings Live

We're going to OT! Just like Access Vikings Overtime, our new postgame video with @GoesslingStrib and @Andrew_Krammer . Send your questions now using #AVOT and they'll get to them after locker room access. #MINvsGB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPedYpXoAI6QNu.jpg
#FITZMAGIC round ✌️
The Bucs upset the reigning Super Bowl champs, 27-21. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPdYTlV4AA8fIp.jpg
Falcons bounce back to get a win at home against the Panthers https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPcZuQVAAENNTh.jpg
Mason Crosby ties his career high with five field goals in a game.
#MINvsGB #GoPackGo https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPbhv9U4AIk8Y6.png
Ooh you almost had it, Browns https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPYc78VYAAyoNN.jpg
.@haha_cd6 with the BIG interception!
#MINvsGB #GoPackGo https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPaeWXUwAABf0k.jpg
The Browns miss 2 FG and 2 PATs and fall to the @Saints ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPaDgdU8AAlOvs.jpg
The latest #Packers scoring drive.
#MINvsGB #GoPackGo https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPZ3YcUYAAQoVy.png
The Browns tied the game on this absurd Antonio Callaway TD... and then missed the PAT to take the lead #CLEvsNO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPYwcJUYAA_Lwc.jpg
The Browns tied the game on this absurd Antonio Callaway TD #CLEvsNO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPYdD7V4AAn265.jpg
Browns gonna Browns.
Cleveland just missed a PAT to take the lead late against the Saints 🙃 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPX12IVYAAB4tD.jpg
Cousins finds Diggs for the 75-yard TD 😱 #MINvsGB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPXfUzU4AA0ju1.jpg
Today's crowd is the fourth largest in Lambeau Field history during the regular season.
#MINvsGB #GoPackGo https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPUzI6V4AAt-wn.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.