Live: Follow the Border Battle from Green Bay with Access Vikings

Case Keenum has struggled early in Denver. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPxODoVAAAN4q3.jpg
The Vikings are left kicking themselves after a 29-29 tie against the Packers. @GoesslingStrib has the first report. startribune.com/vikings-comeba… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPrTl2WsAIAFZR.jpg
It's your turn to grade the Vikings: Go here to assign grades on offense, defense, special teams and coaching. startribune.com/your-turn-grad… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPm0SSW0AEMuoB.jpg
The Vikings-Packers game ends in a 29-29 tie after missed overtime field goals. Kirk Cousins, though, passed for 425 yards and 4 touchdowns. startribune.com/vikings-comeba… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPmYYiX0AAX8p4.jpg
Pat Mahomes was on another level today 🔥 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPl4nUVsAEyNJ7.jpg
Hey NFL, you've got yourselves a new star. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnPgcXsU8AAVigV.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.