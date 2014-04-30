Live: Follow the Final Four semifinals here

StarTribune

Live: Follow the Final Four semifinals here Live

Keep up with social media during Saturday's games with the Star Tribune staff, teams playing at U.S. bank Stadium and others.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.