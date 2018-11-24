Live: Follow the Gophers-Badgers Border Battle with the Star Tribune Live

Mike Leckrone's final halftime show with the @badgerband will be streamed 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 on facebook.com/WisconsinBadge… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DszCQBVXQAEcIQB.jpg
Keep fighting.
This one is for the axe. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dsy_vYKXcAAXMG2.jpg
It's all over in Columbus!
Buckeyes 62, Wolverines 39.
Make that 14 wins in the last 15 matchups vs. Michigan for Ohio State: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DszAIUUX4AAWhJg.jpg
End of the 1st Quarter #MINNvsWISC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dsy_yBOUwAAorFJ.jpg
After a 17-yard reception Rashod Bateman has another #Gophers receiving record! He moves past Ernie Wheelwright for most yards by a freshman.
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB #MINNvsWISC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dsy9N6DVsAA8Ish.jpg
Take a bow, Dwayne Haskins. 👏
@dh_simba7 passes @drewbrees for first all-time on the single-season @B1Gfootball passing touchdown leaderboard.
Oh, and he has the single-season passing yards record, too. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dsy8GD4WsAUteiL.jpg
#Gophers come out to punt and long snapper Payton Jordahl is just the second Gopher to start 50 career games (even if specialists are not officially credited with starts). He joins former U quarterback Adam Weber as the second Gopher to start 50 career games. #MINNvsWISC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dsy5pAIUwAAJEdA.jpg
