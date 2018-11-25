Live: Follow the Gophers-Badgers Border Battle with the Star Tribune
The Gophers need to beat Wisconsin, which they haven't done in more than a decade, to become bowl eligible. We'll be here with social media and more from Star Tribune staff from before kickoff until the final play.
#Gophers Carter Coughlin sacks Hornibrook, and Thomas Barber recovers fumble. On first play after turnover, Bryce Willams runs 23 yards for a TD. Gophers lead 30-7 with 4:56 to play. Gophers getting closer to grabbing that Axe.