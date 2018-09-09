Live: Follow the Gophers-Fresno State game here

You bet! Emmit nails a 50-yarder to put the #Gophers up 13-7!
That is the second time he has drilled two 50-plus FGs in a game in his career. He also goes over 200 career points and is 5th all-time in Minnesota history for career FGs made with 40.
#FRESNOvsMINN #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dmnkj7rUcAAZQ78.jpg
'Dogs down 3 after 3, 10-7 with 15 minutes to play! #GoDogs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmnjSVWV4AALPNi.jpg
TOUCHDOWN BULLDOGS!
1-yard pass from McMaryion to Jared Rice!
Minnesota 10, Fresno State 7 #GoDogs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmnidOoUcAAh5Wz.jpg
'Dogs down 3 after 3, 10-7 with 15 minutes to play! #GoDogs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmnimhtU0AA8ctt.jpg
#Gophers still up after three quarters at TCF Bank Stadium. #FRESNOvsMINN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmniN_YVsAAjh7o.jpg
First half photos. #GoDogs
📸 @brad_rempel https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dmnc820U8AA1h-i.jpg
Defensive battle here in Minnesota through 30 minutes. Gophers with a 10-0 lead. Jeff Allison (9) and Mike Bell (7) have combined for 16 of the team's 41 tackles in the first half. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmnVsRbV4AAWE8y.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.