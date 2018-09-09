Live: Follow the Gophers-Fresno State game here

That’s @MortellAward dedication! @Herb_verb holding @Mit_Carp ’s mic throughout his entire post game presser. 😂
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dmn9PXnV4AAjXoO.jpg
Coach Fleck and players will meet with the media momentarily for today's post game press conference. Watch live on Facebook or follow along here on Twitter! z.umn.edu/3pox https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dmn2ZwHU0AAU-Vk.jpg
'Dogs rally late, but fall just short in Minneapolis. #GoDogs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmnttunU0AAROSK.jpg
That's a Golden #Gophers victory at TCF Bank Stadium! #FRESNOvsMINN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmntBVyV4AAqMMk.jpg
TOUCHDOWN!
McMaryion to Johnson for 45 yards!
Fresno State 14, Minnesota 13 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmnoI5TU8AEFhe6.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.