Live: Follow the Gophers-Georgia Tech Quick Lane Bowl with the Star Tribune Live

Minnesota leads at the end of the first quarter of the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl #QLB2018 🏈 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYSMTVXgAAz9dQ.jpg
Congrats to @paydayy25 on reaching 500 career snaps! We did not previously track this stat but that sounds like a program record. Earlier today he also became the first ever Gopher to start 51 career games.
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYNdRVW0AASHpC.jpg
#Gophers up after one in Detroit! #MINNvsGT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYLjEZVAAAe3jy.jpg
Not a bad way to set a couple school records! Johnson's TD ties him for the #Gophers season TD record. His 11 ties Ron Johnson (2000) and Omar Douglas, (1993).
He has the school record for yards in a season passing Ron Johnson's 2000 record.
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB #MINNvsGT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYJtedWoAAE_o6.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYJrqEXgAARUsI.jpg
Not a bad way to set a couple school records! Johnson's TD ties him for the #Gophers season TD record. His 11 ties Ron Johnson (2000) and Omar Douglas, (1993).
He has the school record for yards in a season passing Ron Johnson's 2000 record.
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB #MINNvsGT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYJtedWoAAE_o6.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYJrqEXgAARUsI.jpg
The crew that lead us out for the coin toss. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYFoMkUUAE0bbB.jpg
Mr. Reliable! Emmit drills one from 31 yards out and is now second in all-time career points in program history! Minnesota up 3-0 with 9:42 left in the 1st quarter.
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB #MINNvsGT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYFVFMXgAADAqJ.jpg
Blog: #Gophers defense without three key players for Quick Lane Bowl vs. Georgia Tech. startribune.com/three-key-defe… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvX_WVeX4AAt6fO.jpg
Kickoff coming up in Detroit as the Jackets take on Minnesota in the 2018 @QuickLaneBowl . #MINvsGT
Here's how to catch the game:
⏰ 5:15pm
📺 ESPN
💻 buzz.gt/f18-bowl-watch
📱buzz.gt/gamedayapp18
📻 buzz.gt/fb-radio https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvSUQD9U0AAWCxY.jpg
Time to set those dials.
📺: @espn
📻: @KFAN1003
💻: watchespn.com https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvX0sh_XQAAdr-e.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.