Live: Follow the Gophers-Georgia Tech Quick Lane Bowl with the Star Tribune

Congrats to MVP Mohamed Ibrahim! #QLB2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvY3hZtXcAAtnHO.jpg
.@GopherFootball : The 2018 Quick Lane Bowl Champions 🏆 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvY21_9WoAUCd1B.jpg
Gotta celebrate with the #Gophers in the stands. 👏👏👏 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvY00_CWoAAsisR.jpg
The guys on D were flying around today against the triple option. #Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYvYjdVsAAAT5J.jpg
The 2018 Quick Lane Bowl Champions are the Minnesota Gophers! #QLB2018 🏈 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYs7uNWkAARDxy.jpg
Not the result we were hoping for in Detroit, but thank you to the Yellow Jackets for fighting until the end. #TogetherWeSwarm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYsa0UWwAA93JX.jpg
One quarter left in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl #QLB2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYl9kPUcAAy95-.jpg
First half game action 😤 #QLB2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYgQl0X0AAwKUN.jpg
It’s halftime in Detroit at the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl #QLB2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYY987VAAI4rHU.jpg
Beer at the Bowl was so much fun! 🍻 #QLB2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvYVlSfWwAAjfEi.jpg
