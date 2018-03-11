Live: Follow the Gophers-Illinois game here

Ground game led the way today. Bonkers numbers!
#ILLINI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrHSGDpX0AM8eWf.jpg
In the third quarter, we scored more points.
#ILINI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrHGmeCWwAA1AzL.jpg
Photos from an eventful first half.
📸: @craigpessman
#ILLINI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrG5VGhXgAA9Jwk.jpg
Plenty of offense so far in Champaign, as @IlliniFootball leads @GopherFootball 24-17 at the break.
BTN x @Jaguar https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrG4ZEtX0AEdTwM.jpg
This halftime score can not be reviewed.
#ILLINI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrG3T8tWoAUWMOu.jpg
Rashod Bateman has now tied Ron Johnson's freshman reception with his 38th catch of the season!
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrG0N4iW4AInYxI.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.