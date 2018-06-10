Live: Follow the Gophers-Iowa game from TCF Bank Stadium

StarTribune

Live: Follow the Gophers-Iowa game from TCF Bank Stadium Live

Get the latest from social media and other updates on Saturday's game between the Gophers and Hawkeyes from Star Tribune staff and others in and around the stadium. We'll be here from before the kickoff through the final play.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.