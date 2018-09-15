Live: Follow the Gophers-Miami of Ohio game from TCF Bank Stadium Live

So many friendly faces at TCF Bank Stadium today! 😁〽️🏈 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnKXbEIVYAEnOVn.jpg
One down, three more to go. #MIAMIvsMINN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnKWjllU8AAwU7c.jpg
End of the first quarter. 'Hawks trail by 7.
#RiseUpRedHawks https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnKWY9iV4AIMDXz.jpg
These were the #Gophers representing at the coin toss today. #MIAMIvsMINN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnKRy1LVsAAXXtw.jpg
Big congrats to @T_muhneyy10 on going over 1,000 yards on that TD catch! He is the 25th Gopher to hit the 1,000 yard receiving mark in his career.
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnKRoHbUwAA61zd.jpg
🗣 KICKOFF AT 3:45 ET
• SMU vs. Michigan
• USF vs. Illinois
• Miami (OH) vs. Minnesota
To find your game ⤵️ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnKKKxgU0AAz5nI.jpg
It's about that time. #GopherGameDay
📺: @BigTenNetwork
📻: @KFAN1003
🖥️: z.umn.edu/3qbi
📊: z.umn.edu/3qbj
📰: z.umn.edu/3qbk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnKI1nDVYAELAei.jpg
It's about that time. #GopherGameDay
📺: @BigTenNetwork
📻: @KFAN1003
🖥️: z.umn.edu/3qbi
📊: z.umn.edu/3qbj
📰: z.umn.edu/3qbk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnKDdyLX0AEOgwN.jpg
Pregame blog: #Gophers host Miami (Ohio) on a hot afternoon. Minnesota has relied on true freshmen in key roles, and a couple of Gophers greats look back at their freshman seasons. startribune.com/gophers-host-m… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnJqj0LXoAEfYtH.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.