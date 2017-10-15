Live: Follow the Gophers-Michigan State game here

StarTribune

Live: Follow the Gophers-Michigan State game here Live

Get the latest updates from Star Tribune reporters, as well as the best of social media from in and around Saturday night's game between Minnesota and Michigan State. We'll be here from before kickoff until the final play.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.