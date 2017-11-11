Live: Follow the Gophers-Nebraska game from TCF Bank Stadium

StarTribune

Live: Follow the Gophers-Nebraska game from TCF Bank Stadium

Get the latest from Star Tribune staff and other on social media from TCF Bank Stadium, where the Gophers and Nebraska will try to rebound from recent disappointments and get their seasons on a better path.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.