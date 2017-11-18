Live: Follow the Gophers-Northwestern game from Evanston, Ill.

Guess who’s back? 🤔
@GoldytheGopher is featured on today’s game helmet. 👏
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DO7DvkOV4AAY8uO.jpg
Flashback to when I was working for the other team 😎
Who took this photo @VoiceofMeffley?
#Gophers #B1GCats https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DO7QhaZUMAArXjF.jpg
Rain or shine, we support our Gophers! @ Ryan Field instagram.com/p/BbpHEndFW0xJ…
Happy you could spend your birthday with us. We'll write something about you.
#BTNTailgate | @DairyQueen https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DO7WVeNUEAAZnhF.jpg
What a travesty @HuskerFBNation
#BTNTailgate | @GEICO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DO7VclEVAAAClHe.jpg
This is true @coachjfranklin .
#BTNTailgate | @DairyQueen https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DO7RkJhUMAAwMUX.jpg
Get this guy a T-shirt.
#BTNTailgate | @DairyQueen https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DO7L0KCVwAAQDDL.jpg