Live: Follow the Gophers-Northwestern game from Evanston, Ill.

StarTribune

Live: Follow the Gophers-Northwestern game from Evanston, Ill.

Get the latest updates from Star Tribune staff and others on social media as Minnesota travels to Northwestern for a Big Ten football game that would make the Gophers bowl eligible if they win.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.