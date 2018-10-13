Live: Follow the Gophers-Ohio State game from Columbus

StarTribune

Live: Follow the Gophers-Ohio State game from Columbus

Social media and more from Ohio State, where the underdog Gophers will be trying to beat the Buckeyes for the first time since 2000. We'll have updates from before the game until the final play.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.