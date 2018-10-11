Live: Follow the Gophers-Purdue game from TCF Bank Stadium

It's halftime in Piscataway, and @UMichFootball has opened up a two-score lead over @RFootball .
BTN x @JaguarUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrrGiADU4AAw5FQ.jpg
Boilermakers have some work to do for the second half. #BoilerUp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrrFOEdV4AAZJnc.jpg
All square after 1 in Minnesota. #BoilerUp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Drq65wvVYAAmtt3.jpg
Tied after the 1st quarter. #PURvsMINN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Drq6z_LUcAArFQd.jpg
If there's anything wrong with @NUFBFamily strength coach Alex Spanos' sleeves, it's that they're not small enough: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Drq5jCjU4AAr3fS.jpg
The #Gophers that represented at the coin toss this afternoon. #PURvsMINN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Drqy2PJVsAAub1C.jpg
Pregame blog: Focus is on defense as #Gophers face high-scoring Purdue. startribune.com/focus-is-on-de… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Drqu9LZXcAAmr_z.jpg
Time to tune in. #BoilerUp
📺 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
💻 WatchESPN / boile.rs/2Rk57dy
🔊 TuneIn / boile.rs/2SN6EKH
📈 Live Stats / boile.rs/2JQMV8E https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrmBW9RUUAAecDV.jpg
3️⃣ 0️⃣ minutes to kick-off. Get dialed in #Gophers !
📺: #ESPN2
📻: @KFAN1003
🖥️: z.umn.edu/3vpu
📊: z.umn.edu/3vpv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrqqQSdXgAUeimk.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.