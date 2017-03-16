From Gophers beat writer Marcus Fuller, with halftime thoughts from Milwaukee:



Things were going exactly how the Gophers wanted to open Thursday’s NCAA tournament first round game after a 7-0 start against Middle Tennessee. Minnesota fans were on their feet after Reggie Lynch blocked a shot out of bounds.

But the momentum shifted quickly in favor of the Blue Raiders, who lead 37-31 at halftime at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Middle Tennessee

missed its first five shots of the game, but Giddy Potts hit a three-pointer from the top of the key for his team’s first basket.

Amir Coffey nailed his second three-pointer of the game for a 10-7 lead, but the Gophers went scoreless for more than four minutes.

Late in the first half, Edward Simpson’s three gave MTSU its biggest lead 37-28 with under a minute left. Dupree McBrayer responded with a shot from beyond the arc to cut it to a six-point halftime deficit.

Jordan Murphy had 10 points and four rebounds for Minnesota in the first half. But leading scorer Nate Mason went scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting. Lynch was limited to nine minutes after picking up two fouls early in the half.

Minnesota shot 38.5 percent from the field in the first half, while the Blue Raiders shot 50 percent.