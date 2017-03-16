Gophers are sleepwalking. If they don't wake up soon, this one will get out of hand. MTSU up 46-36, 17:00 left
Nate Mason alert. Just made his first bucket. 46-38 Middle Tennessee
Three fouls on Lynch. Three on Murphy. Three on Curry. Two points for Mason. Yikes. 49-38 Middle Tennessee
Put your best 5 in the game, right now, regardless of foul situation. This is the game right here.
Gophers have played quite poorly, but also: Middle Tennessee is legit good, and they were a terrible matchup for the Springs-less Gophers with their zone.
Hint of a pulse here. Gophers get five quick points, the last three on a trey by Amir Coffey, and get within 60-49 with 9 minutes left. Still a lot of work to be done.
Gophers showing some life here, cutting what was a 60-44 deficit down to 62-55. Still 7 minutes to play. Offense starting to get to the basket. Can they get stops?