Live: Follow the Gophers NCAA tournament game at 3 p.m.

StarTribune

Live: Follow the Gophers NCAA tournament game at 3 p.m.

Get the latest on today's Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee game in the NCAA tournament. Our Live Blog is hosted by Michael Rand and includes updates from Marcus Fuller, Chip Scoggins and others in Milwaukee for the game.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.