Gophers' run has been turned back by Reggie Upshaw. Minnesota down 69-61 heading into under-4 timeout.
Gophers were hanging on the fringes, down 9 with 87 seconds left. That technical foul on Pitino should just about do it.
Frustration boils over for Pitino with that technical foul, but the reality is the referees were not the reason the Gophers are going to lose this game.
There's your final score: 81-72.
Middle Tennessee ends the Gophers' tournament hopes in the first round. No. 12 seed over the No. 5. Not a good showing by Minnesota, but a 24-win season and the prospect for an even better year in 2017-18 can't be forgotten.