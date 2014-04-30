Live: Follow the Gophers season-opener against New Mexico State here Live

Annexstad has had several passes tipped or batted. Could be a learning moment in film review. He's 6-3 so height isn't an issue.
7-7 after NMSU cashes in that fumble for a 13-yard passing score.
Blake Cashman came to play. Another tackle for loss.
Big fumble there by Annexstad; snap slipped right through his hands. He appeared to look up before the ball reached his hands. There's your true freshman mistake.
Annexstad made one read there; stared at Johnson as he broke left on the inside slant, hit him right in the #6.
Annexstad gets his first TD, hitting Tyler Johnson on a little slant for the easy score. 7-0 after the PAT.
Gophers knocking on the door after strong run by Rodney Smith. 2 & 7 now.
Big hand for Lindsay Whalen and Bob Motzko, new women's basketball and men's hockey coaches, during the commercial break here.