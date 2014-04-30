Live: Follow the Gophers season-opener against New Mexico State here Live

Well, as we all predicted, Seth Green has a two rushing TDs from the wildcat formation ... Who doesn't love a good college football surprise?! The QB-turned-TE-turned-QB looks strong and quick back there, and his 2 TDs have the Gophers up 21-10.
Mohamed Ibrahim with his first carry, an impressive grind of 5 yards.
All kinds of craziness here: INT is overruled, followed by fake punt, followed by sweet QB scramble, followed by terrible defensive holding penalty ... and here's NMSU driving strong into Gophers territory.
Second tip-drill INT for Gophers. Winfield this time, if play stands after review.
Fleck hinted that Seth Green would get some unique looks. NMSU wasn't ready for the wildcat end rush there. Good play call, execution.
Welcome to the ballgame, Seth Green. Wildcat QB takes the snap and bulls in for a TD. As he came to the sideline he got a big flying chestbump from his coach.
Steady and sharp offensive drive by Gophers down to the 9. First and goal. NMSU injury timeout.
10-7 NMSU. QB Matt Romero has shown a little somethin' here after a shaky start. Gophers ball; let's see how they respond.