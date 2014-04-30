Live: Follow the Gophers season-opener against New Mexico State here Live

Down 10-7, the Gophers turned it on in the final 11:35 of the second quarter, scoring 28 unanswered. Turned this game from "uh-oh" to "yep, that's about what we thought."
28 unanswered for the Gophers. Tyler Johnson with a nifty run after a nice catch on a good looking pass from Annexstad. 35-10.
Couple blinks later the scoreboard looks like you thought it would. 18-point U lead with 2:45 left in 1H.
That was a four-Wow return TD for Antoine Winfield Jr. He's good. Gamechanger missed most of last season and if he stays healthy will be a top 5 player for the Gophers.
Gophers have earned a little breathing room here now, up 11 with 3:21 left in the 1H. Let's see if they can keep it.