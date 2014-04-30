Live: Follow the Gophers season-opener against New Mexico State here

Mohamed Ibrahim has looked good tonight, big long run down to the 3. But, dang, he looks injured now at the end.
With a 31-point lead, Tanner Morgan takes over at QB for Gophers.
Watching Annexstad closely in the 2H: He's had two decent passes this half and a handful of duds. Overall, an impressive first game so far, but he's showing his age (true freshman) a little here after halftime. Let's see if he can finish strong.
Gophers seemed to slow up near the goal line (soft run call on 3rd down?) and got 3 in a place where it seemed like 7 was a sure thing. Game is just about out of reach, though, 38-10. NMSU on life-support.