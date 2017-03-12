Live: Follow the Vikings-Atlanta game with Access Vikings

Good news for the Vikings: Linebacker Eric Kendricks is active for the Falcons game. The Falcons, though, are down two cornerbacks. ICYMI: @markcraignfl on what makes Kendricks such a tackling machine. strib.mn/2iICg7d https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIt8qTXUAAI2-T.jpg
Our inactives for #MINvsATL :
N. Williams
D. Trufant
T. Magee
B. Poole
S. Weatherspoon
S. Harlow
A. Pasztor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIoF35W0AAvYC6.jpg
Let the fun begin ✅ #RiseUp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQImuk-X0AEPXPb.jpg
Bath time for the birds. #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIl0PUU8AEt0Lh.jpg
The @Vikings haven't lost since @H250U gave me these bad boys, so obviously they're being worn at work today #SKOL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIkW4tW4AEIyQc.jpg
#RISEUP - in honor of a BIG GAME against the Vikings today, here’s a throwback of last years NFC championship game https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIVPPoUEAE_AoO.jpg
Happy NFL Sunday!
@J_No24 joins us in studio now as FOX NFL Kickoff gets you ready for today's games. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIjCAcUMAE_zRc.jpg
“Hey, I live in Richfield too!” #skol #Vikings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIjWjyUIAA_j86.jpg
It’s @EversonGriffen ’s world and we’re just living in it. 🌎 #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIiYTrVQAA7pyI.jpg
The 2007 Atlanta Falcons' team photo. Recognize anybody in that picture? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIf0LlVAAAEIi2.jpg
The winning call perch with @PAOnTheMic @PeteBercich @gregcoleman8 #vikings #beatATL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQIZj-mUMAA-5Cl.jpg